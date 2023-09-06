Weather update for Karachi

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

Karachi Rain Update

PMD said there is no immediate chance of rain in the port city, however the weather will remain cloudy.

Karachi temperature today

On Wednesday, the mercury reached 32°C at noon, while the temperature is expected to drop to 30°C in the evening.

Humidity was recorded at around 65 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 23km/h.

Karachi Air Quality

Karachi’s air quality was recorded 96 on Wednesday, which is poor. The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Synoptic Situation

Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while humid in plain areas during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.