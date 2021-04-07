Swyft raises the bar in revolutionizing logistics industry

LAHORE - Pakistan’s leading tech-based courier company, Swyft Logistics, has set astonishing new benchmarks and revolutionized the logistics industry over the past year; thus resulting in the transformation of last-mile solutions being offered in the industry.

Expanding the horizon of this very mindset, Swyft is eager to bring optimum human resource from across the globe, thereby enhancing the eco-system which revolves around the idea of “closing the gap” between E and Now commerce.

The management of Swyft Logistics is keen to further optimize the tech and logistics industry within Pakistan by welcoming stalwarts from across the globe. This will not only bring in expertise but also a culture that will further enhance the learning curve that the company aspires to. Keeping in view the current scenario of COVID-19, the idea is to provide lucrative job opportunities, competitive with the global job market.

Swyft is hence looking to engage experts for various tech roles, namely; Chief Technical Officer and Chief Product Officer to spearhead its tech team and encourage expats to serve for the greater good of ecommerce and logistics in Pakistan. This being said, this will potentially be the most lucrative hiring for these roles in Pakistan with remunerations at par with those being offered at Silicon Valley and various tech epicenters across the world.

With a workforce that has defined new standards in the industry, the ethos of Swyft revolves around engaging great minds to further catalyze its already record-breaking growth and paving the way for Swyft’s national footprint. Those interested can reach out to hr@swyftlogistics.com