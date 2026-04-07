Another monkeypox case detected in Karachi

KARACHI – A second monkeypox case of the year has been confirmed in Karachi.

Dr. Fatima Mir, an infectious disease specialist at a private hospital in Karachi, verified the case and said the patient is currently receiving treatment at Aga Khan Hospital.

Health officials have outlined treatment protocols for monkeypox, which include managing fever and pain, and providing oxygen in case of complications.

Dr. Fatima Mir emphasized that touching patients without gloves or masks can be dangerous and may spread the virus, urging the public to follow precautionary measures.

Additionally, the World Health Organization (WHO) has offered vaccines for local high-risk groups and health workers, which will be administered only to specific individuals.

The Sindh Health Department has directed all hospitals to establish 24-hour information desks and instructed immediate coordination with Rescue 1122.

In light of the potential spread of monkeypox in the province, the DG Health Sindh has also ordered the establishment of monkeypox response units in hospitals.

Furthermore, all suspected monkeypox cases in children will undergo HIV screening. Surveillance and preventive measures have been intensified across Sindh following reports of suspected cases in various cities.