Islamabad braces for Heavy Rains; Urban Flooding Alert issued

ISLAMABAD – Residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are advised to prepare for cloudy skies with intermittent rainfall and thunderstorms on Tuesday. Meteorologists warn that heavy showers accompanied by hailstorms may also occur during the day.

Islamabad Weather Update

Humidity remains high at 95%, with temperatures ranging between 27°C and 29°C on Tuesday, before dipping slightly to 26–28°C over the next two days. Scattered showers and partly sunny intervals are expected to continue throughout the week.

A strong westerly wave is set to impact most regions of Balochistan, Punjab, KP, and Kashmir starting tonight, continuing in northern areas until April 9. Authorities caution that heavy rainfall may cause flash floods in low-lying areas, hill torrents, and urban centers, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and nearby districts. Landslides are also possible in hilly regions like Murree and Galiyat.

Officials have urged residents to remain vigilant, as windstorms, hail, and lightning could damage weak structures such as electric poles, billboards, and solar panels, and may also affect standing crops in several regions.