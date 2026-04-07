Karachi Board Biek Shares New Datesheet For Matric Exams 2026

KARACHI – Matric students in Pakistan’s largest city Karachi faced chaos as their annual exams were postponed at the last moment due to boards failure to issue admit cards. Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) shared revised date sheet, bringing clarity after the unexpected disruption.

As per the revised schedule, BIEK final exams will now start on April 10 Friday, instead of the originally planned Tuesday, April 7. The board confirmed that the Class 10 Computer Science (Science Group) exam will take place on the opening day, while Class 9 Computer Studies is scheduled for April 11.

BIEK New Matric Date Sheet 2026

All exams for both Science and General Groups will be held during the morning shift from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM, with students advised to arrive at least 30 minutes early at their assigned centers.

Admit cards have already been issued. Schools were allowed to collect them on Monday, April 6, with an official authority letter, and the board confirmed that all matric students now have their cards. The cards are available at the conference hall in Block B, starting at 9:00 AM.

The matric examinations are set to continue until April 28, keeping students on edge as they prepare for one of the most important academic milestones of their lives.

All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges Association criticized the board for mismanagement, while MQM-P lawmakers called the delay an “educational tragedy,” demanded downloadable admit cards, and warned of protests if the issue is not resolved within 24 hours. The uncertainty has caused significant stress for students and parents just days before the exams.