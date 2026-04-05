Karachi Board postpones annual matric exams

KARACHI – The Karachi Matriculation Board has postponed the annual examinations.

According to the Chairman of the Matric Board, the exams will now commence on Friday, April 10.

The Private Schools Association stated that the exams were delayed due to the non-issuance of admit cards on time.

It is worth noting that the matric exams were originally scheduled to begin on April 7. However, the Private Schools Association had demanded a postponement, citing that examination centers had not been finalized and admit cards had not been issued.

The association further said that exam materials had not been delivered, locations of centers were still unknown, and other arrangements remained incomplete.