Lahore reels under Heavy Rain, faces Waterlogging, Power Outages

LAHORE – Heavy rain in the Punjab capital Lahore caused severe waterlogging and traffic chaos on Tuesday under a strong westerly wave, which is affecting most upper and central parts of the country.

The metropolis is currently witnessing intermittent rain across multiple areas, bringing much-needed relief from the scorching heat. The city’s residents are enjoying a pleasant drop in temperatures, with maximums recorded at 24°C and minimums at 16°C. Humidity stands at 40%, and cool winds are blowing at 13 km/h, adding to the refreshing weather.

Lahre Rain

Lahore skies are painting stories today…

Clouds heavy, rain pouring, and the city wrapped in a quiet calm.

Do you ever pause just to watch the rain dance on rooftops? pic.twitter.com/wWX0gAzQ9f — Humanity Appeals (@AdvDhillonJutt) April 7, 2026

Mall Road, Gulberg, Nishtar Park Sports Complex and surrounding neighborhoods have seen consistent rainfall, while Qaddafi Stadium, Hockey Stadium, and Punjab Stadium experienced heavy downpours. Other areas affected include Jallo Road, Canal Road, Mall Road, Mughalpura, and Dharampura. Kalma Chowk, Lahore High Court, Burki Road, Saddar, and Cantt also witnessed rain.

The rain also triggered serious challenges. LESCO’s electricity distribution system has been severely impacted, with over 100 feeders tripping, causing power outages across most areas of Lahore. Faulty transformers and technical malfunctions in the LESCO system have worsened the situation. The ongoing rainfall is hindering repair work, leaving line staff struggling to restore electricity.

Meanwhile, the district administration has gone on high alert, mobilizing WASA and other departments to monitor flood-prone areas and ensure proper drainage. The Deputy Commissioner of Lahore has directed all departments to stay vigilant, emphasizing that citizens should face minimal disruptions, and all resources must be deployed effectively.

As rain continues intermittently, authorities warn that individual complaints are likely to rise, and residents should prepare for continued power interruptions. Despite the challenges, the city’s chillier, rain-soaked streets are offering a rare and refreshing respite from Lahore’s recent heatwave.