PakWheels Instagram disappears; Users left guessing what happened to Car Marketplace

LAHORE — The official Instagram account of PakWheels, Pakistan’s leading online automotive marketplaces, has disappeared from the platform, leaving many of its followers concerned.

Instagram page with over 1.7 million followers was key channel for automotive content, tips, reviews, and updates, and it no longer appears in searches or on direct profile links. Users attempting to access it are met with the message “Sorry, this page isn’t available”, a notification that can means either the page is deleted, blocked, or an internal error by the platform.

When Instagram shows “Sorry, this page isn’t available,” it commonly means the account has been removed, suspended, set to private, or is temporarily unavailable due to a technical or policy issue.

For the unversed, Instagram does not always provide specific reasons publicly when a high profile account goes offline.

The auto-news portal is yet to share official statement, explaining the situation for users.