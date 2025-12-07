12 Fitna-al-Hindustan Terrorists killed in Balochistan’s Kalat: ISPR

QUETTA – Pakistan’s armed forces killed a dozen terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Kalat district of Balochistan, the military’s media wing said Sunday.

In a statement, ISPR said the operation is carried out against targeted militants linked to the Indian-backed militant group “Fitna-al-Hindustan.” Pakistani authorities designated Balochistan-based terror outfits under this name to highlight India’s alleged role.

The terrorists’ position was neutralized after a fierce exchange of gunfire, and it led to the elimination of 12 Indian-sponsored militants, the ISPR said. Pak forces also seized weapons, ammunition, and explosives from the site, and the group was reportedly involved in multiple attacks across the region.

The military added that clearance operations are continuing to remove any remaining Indian-backed terrorists from the area. The statement stressed that under “Azm-i-Istehkam” initiative, approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan, Pakistan’s security and law enforcement agencies are determined to continue their relentless campaign to eradicate foreign-supported terrorism from the country.

This decisive strike marks another major step in Pakistan’s ongoing counter-terrorism efforts and sends strong message against external interference and militancy.