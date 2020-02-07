Coronavirus will not stop economic cooperation with Pakistan: China
ISLAMABAD - Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Yao Jing has said that the Coronavirus catastrophe would not stop the economic cooperation between China and Pakistan.
Addressing a seminar in Islamabad, he said we are thankful to the Pakistani government and people for showing solidarity in our difficult time which provide us strength and more confidence.
The Chinese envoy said after six years successful implementation of CPEC project under the umbrella of Belt and Road Initiative, it has now established that CPEC and other corridors under BRI are projects of international cooperation, where 126 countries joined these projects.
He said Belt and Road Initiative has provided credible and tangible benefits to the beneficiary's countries and CPEC is one of its successful examples, the Radio Pakistan reported.
The Chinese Ambassador said he is looking CPEC in the context of historic China and Pakistan relations, where CPEC has provided new focus and new opportunities on economic front.
