IHC orders demolition of ‘illegal’ Navy Sailing Club
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday ordered the demolition of the "illegal" Navy Sailing Club established at the bank of Rawal Lake within three weeks.
IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah announced the verdict, which was reserved on Thursday.
In a short verdict issued today, the IHC CJ said Pakistan’s military has an important status that is mentioned in the constitution.
The top judge ruled that the navy does not have the authority to undertake a real estate venture and the name of the institution could not be used for such activities.
The IHC said the Capital Development Authority (CDA) was not empowered to issue a no-objection certificate (NOC) to the Pakistan Navy, as the institution had encroached on National Park's land.
"The sailing club is illegal, and therefore, it should be demolished in three weeks," the IHC judge said.
The inauguration of the club by the former naval chief, Admiral (retd) Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was also declared unconstitutional by the court.
The court ordered to initiate “criminal” and “misconduct” proceedings against the former navy chief and others responsible for the construction of the “illegal” sailing club.
President Arif Alvi contracts coronavirus again 10:57 AM | 7 Jan, 2022
President Dr Arif Alvi tested positive for coronavirus again on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, the president said ...
- Subsidised wheat herbicide chemical & Product list11:20 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- The Agricultural Emergency Program Subsidy on Wheat Herbicides10:16 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Animals health and providing medicines12:57 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
- What is Green manure and its benefits07:26 AM | 1 Jan, 2022
- Why soil drenching is important in agriculture?12:06 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- IHC orders demolition of ‘illegal’ Navy Sailing Club12:30 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan performs extraordinarily in fight against Covid-19: PM Imran11:55 AM | 7 Jan, 2022
- Heavy rain, snow bring life to standstill in Balochistan11:30 AM | 7 Jan, 2022
-
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...10:21 AM | 7 Jan, 2022
- Usman Mukhtar and Ushna Shah pair up for an upcoming film05:30 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- Sabeeka Imam's new bold photos set internet on fire04:00 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari begin wedding celebrations with Mayun ...02:30 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021