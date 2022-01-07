IHC orders demolition of ‘illegal’ Navy Sailing Club
Web Desk
12:30 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
IHC orders demolition of ‘illegal’ Navy Sailing Club
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday ordered the demolition of the "illegal" Navy Sailing Club established at the bank of Rawal Lake within three weeks.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah announced the verdict, which was reserved on Thursday.

In a short verdict issued today, the IHC CJ said Pakistan’s military has an important status that is mentioned in the constitution.

The top judge ruled that the navy does not have the authority to undertake a real estate venture and the name of the institution could not be used for such activities.

The IHC said the Capital Development Authority (CDA) was not empowered to issue a no-objection certificate (NOC) to the Pakistan Navy, as the institution had encroached on National Park's land.

"The sailing club is illegal, and therefore, it should be demolished in three weeks," the IHC judge said.

The inauguration of the club by the former naval chief, Admiral (retd) Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was also declared unconstitutional by the court.

The court ordered to initiate “criminal” and “misconduct” proceedings against the former navy chief and others responsible for the construction of the “illegal” sailing club.

President Arif Alvi contracts coronavirus again  10:57 AM | 7 Jan, 2022

President Dr Arif Alvi tested positive for coronavirus again on Thursday.  Taking to Twitter, the president said ...

More From This Category
Pakistan performs extraordinarily in fight ...
11:55 AM | 7 Jan, 2022
Heavy rain, snow bring life to standstill in ...
11:30 AM | 7 Jan, 2022
President Arif Alvi contracts coronavirus again 
10:57 AM | 7 Jan, 2022
JCP approves Justice Ayesha Malik’s elevation ...
09:30 AM | 7 Jan, 2022
Coronavirus positivity ratio on the rise in ...
08:50 AM | 7 Jan, 2022
Bilawal announces 'long march' against PTI ...
11:35 PM | 6 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Minal Khan welcomes New Year with beautiful dance moves
06:10 PM | 6 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr