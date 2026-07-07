Former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran dies after battle with cancer

Former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran has passed away after battling cancer.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board confirmed his death and expressed deep sorrow, describing him as one of the pioneers of Afghanistan cricket. The board said details of his funeral will be announced later in consultation with his family.

Shapoor Zadran had been undergoing cancer treatment at a hospital in India, where several Afghanistan cricketers visited him during his illness.

During his international career, Zadran represented Afghanistan in 44 One-Day Internationals and 36 Twenty20 Internationals.