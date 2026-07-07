KP lawmakers to get Lifetime Blue Passports, 8 Gun License under New Privileges Bill

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly introduced bill that would expand privileges and legal protections available to provincial lawmakers. Among its most notable provisions are lifetime official (blue) passports, up to eight firearm licences, enhanced legal immunity, toll tax exemptions, and expanded official powers.

The provincial legislature of PTI led assembly introduced Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Powers, Immunities and Privileges Act, 2026, and proposed legislation expands authority and protections available to provincial lawmakers, granting them benefits ranging from eight firearm licences and lifetime official passports to toll tax exemptions, Justice of the Peace powers, enhanced security and extensive legal immunity.

One of the bill’s most contentious provisions states that no Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) can be arrested or placed under administrative detention without the prior approval of the Speaker.

Speaker would also be empowered to seek reports from authorities and investigate the circumstances surrounding any proposed action against a lawmaker. In certain cases, detained members could be released temporarily to ensure their attendance at Assembly sessions or committee meetings.

The draft legislation also proposes mandatory Category B security for every MPA, with Category A security available in cases involving elevated threats. Lawmakers and their spouses would receive official government passports, Assembly identity cards and access to VIP airport lounges across Pakistan.

The bill further proposes granting each legislator up to eight non-prohibited bore firearm licences—four free of charge and four upon payment of the prescribed fee. In addition, lawmakers would be exempt from paying toll taxes nationwide and entitled to free accommodation at government circuit houses, rest houses and dak bungalows.

The legislation significantly expand lawmakers’ official authority. Lawmakers would be empowered to inspect government departments, prisons, hospitals, schools and development projects. They would also be granted the powers of a Justice of the Peace, allowed to use special Assembly registration plates on their vehicles and permitted to drive vehicles fitted with tinted windows.

The Assembly itself would gain enhanced enforcement powers under the proposed law. Assembly committees would be authorised to summon any individual, demand documents and official records, and issue warrants against those who fail to comply, directing authorities to produce them before the legislature.

The proposed legislation further introduced strict new provisions governing media coverage of Assembly proceedings. Publishing misleading reports, reporting proceedings despite a publication ban imposed by the Speaker, leaking committee reports before their formal presentation or engaging in other acts deemed to violate Assembly privilege could trigger legal action.

Speaker would additionally have the authority to restrict or revoke the Assembly access of journalists and media representatives.