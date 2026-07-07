NADRA Juvenile card for children under 18: Fees, delivery time and application process

ISLAMABAD – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced the procedure, fees, and delivery timelines for issuing Juvenile Cards for children under the age of 18.

The initiative aims to help parents and legal guardians easily obtain identity cards for their children.

Application Process

According to NADRA, children must first be registered before applying for a Juvenile Card. After registration, the applicant will receive a token for the application process.

In the next step, the child’s photograph and fingerprints will be collected. Biometric verification of the father, mother, or legal guardian will also be required.

After completion of data entry, an approval officer will verify the application. The Juvenile Card will be issued after payment of the required fee.

Applications can be submitted by the child’s father, mother, or legal guardian. Applicants must provide parents’ fingerprints, mobile number, email address, and details of the child’s computerized birth certificate.

Juvenile Card Fees and Delivery Time

NADRA has introduced three service categories for issuing Juvenile Cards:

Normal Service: Fee of Rs750; card will be delivered within 31 days.

Urgent Service: Fee of Rs1,500; card will be issued within 23 days.

Executive Service: Fee of Rs2,500; card will be delivered within 9 days.

NADRA has advised citizens seeking further guidance to contact its helpline 1777 or visit the authority’s official website for more information.