Ronadlo’s world cup career ends as Spain edge Portugal to reach quarter finals

Spain booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals with a dramatic 1-0 victory over Portugal in the Round of 16, scoring a stoppage-time winner to eliminate Cristiano Ronaldo’s side.

Played at the football stadium in Dallas, the match remained goalless for most of the contest despite both teams creating chances. Spain enjoyed more attacking opportunities, registering 15 attacks compared to Portugal’s 10.

Much of the pre-match attention focused on the contrast between Spain’s young talent Lamine Yamal and Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo. Yamal repeatedly threatened Portugal’s defense and created opportunities for his teammates, but Spain were unable to convert their chances during regular play.

The first half ended without a goal, and both teams continued to search for a breakthrough after the interval. As the match entered first-half stoppage time, Spain finally found the decisive moment. Mikel Merino scored in the 90th minute, giving Spain a 1-0 lead that they held until the final whistle.

The result sends Spain into the quarter-finals, where they will face either Belgium or the United States.

For Portugal, the defeat marks the end of their World Cup campaign. Ronaldo, playing what was described as his final FIFA World Cup, was unable to realize his ambition of lifting football’s biggest trophy and was seen in tears after the match.