Over dozen senior Punjab Police officers get new postings in major reshuffle

LAHORE – Punjab government made a fresh reshuffle in the police, transferring and posting 15 senior officers across key positions in an effort to strengthen policing and improve administrative efficiency.

According to the latest notification, Zahid Nawaz (PSP/BS-19) has been appointed as SSP Police School of Intelligence, Lahore, while Sarfraz Warraich (PSP/BS-19) has been posted as AIG Operations at the Central Police Office (CPO), Punjab.

Officer New Posting Zahid Nawaz SSP, Police School of Intelligence, Lahore Sarfraz Warraich AIG Operations, Central Police Office (CPO), Punjab Saad Abidi SP Investigation, Nankana Sahib Shaukat Ali Sheikh Additional Director Central-I, Special Protection Unit (SPU), Punjab Nauman Zafar Additional SP Saddar, Multan Munir Badar SP Investigation, Lodhran Zafar Javed Malik SP Operations, Okara Hassan Raza SSP, Regional Investigation Branch (RIB), Multan Region Muhammad Isa Khan Deputy Director Administration, Elite Police Force, Punjab Hassan Afzal Directed to report to the Central Police Office (CPO), Punjab Farukh Javed SP Investigation, Bahawalpur Syed Jamshed Ali Battalion Commander (3), Punjab Constabulary (PC), Multan Jehandad Akram SP, Crime Control Department (CCD), Dera Ghazi Khan Region Adil Aamir Directed to report to the Central Police Office (CPO), Punjab Raza Ullah Khan SP Operations, Jhang, with additional charge of SSP Operations, IC-3 Faisalabad Region

Among BS-18 officers, Saad Abidi has been appointed SP Investigation, Nankana Sahib, Shaukat Ali Sheikh as Additional Director Central-I, Special Protection Unit (SPU) Punjab, Muhammad Nauman Zafar as Additional SP Saddar, Multan, Muhammad Munir Badr as SP Investigation, Lodhran, and Zafar Javed Malik as SP Operations, Okara.

The reshuffle also includes the appointment of Hassan Raza as SSP Regional Investigation Branch (RIB), Multan Region, Muhammad Isa Khan as Deputy Director Administration, Elite Police Force Punjab, Farukh Javed as SP Investigation, Bahawalpur, Syed Jamshed Ali as Battalion Commander (3), Punjab Constabulary, Multan, and Jehandad Akram as SP Crime Control Department (CCD), Dera Ghazi Khan Region.

Meanwhile, Hassan Afzal and Adil Aamir have been directed to report to the Central Police Office (CPO) Punjab, while Raza Ullah Khan has been appointed SP Operations, Jhang, with the additional charge of SSP Operations, IC-3 Faisalabad Region.

The latest transfers are part of the Punjab government’s ongoing administrative restructuring aimed at enhancing operational effectiveness and strengthening law enforcement across the province.