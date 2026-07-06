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Over dozen senior Punjab Police officers get new postings in major reshuffle

By Staff Reporter
9:23 pm | Jul 6, 2026
Over Dozen Senior Punjab Police Officers Get New Postings In Major Reshuffle

LAHORE – Punjab government made a fresh reshuffle in the police, transferring and posting 15 senior officers across key positions in an effort to strengthen policing and improve administrative efficiency.

According to the latest notification, Zahid Nawaz (PSP/BS-19) has been appointed as SSP Police School of Intelligence, Lahore, while Sarfraz Warraich (PSP/BS-19) has been posted as AIG Operations at the Central Police Office (CPO), Punjab.

Officer New Posting
Zahid Nawaz SSP, Police School of Intelligence, Lahore
Sarfraz Warraich AIG Operations, Central Police Office (CPO), Punjab
Saad Abidi SP Investigation, Nankana Sahib
Shaukat Ali Sheikh Additional Director Central-I, Special Protection Unit (SPU), Punjab
Nauman Zafar Additional SP Saddar, Multan
Munir Badar SP Investigation, Lodhran
Zafar Javed Malik SP Operations, Okara
Hassan Raza SSP, Regional Investigation Branch (RIB), Multan Region
Muhammad Isa Khan Deputy Director Administration, Elite Police Force, Punjab
Hassan Afzal Directed to report to the Central Police Office (CPO), Punjab
Farukh Javed SP Investigation, Bahawalpur
Syed Jamshed Ali Battalion Commander (3), Punjab Constabulary (PC), Multan
Jehandad Akram SP, Crime Control Department (CCD), Dera Ghazi Khan Region
Adil Aamir Directed to report to the Central Police Office (CPO), Punjab
Raza Ullah Khan SP Operations, Jhang, with additional charge of SSP Operations, IC-3 Faisalabad Region

Among BS-18 officers, Saad Abidi has been appointed SP Investigation, Nankana Sahib, Shaukat Ali Sheikh as Additional Director Central-I, Special Protection Unit (SPU) Punjab, Muhammad Nauman Zafar as Additional SP Saddar, Multan, Muhammad Munir Badr as SP Investigation, Lodhran, and Zafar Javed Malik as SP Operations, Okara.

The reshuffle also includes the appointment of Hassan Raza as SSP Regional Investigation Branch (RIB), Multan Region, Muhammad Isa Khan as Deputy Director Administration, Elite Police Force Punjab, Farukh Javed as SP Investigation, Bahawalpur, Syed Jamshed Ali as Battalion Commander (3), Punjab Constabulary, Multan, and Jehandad Akram as SP Crime Control Department (CCD), Dera Ghazi Khan Region.

Meanwhile, Hassan Afzal and Adil Aamir have been directed to report to the Central Police Office (CPO) Punjab, while Raza Ullah Khan has been appointed SP Operations, Jhang, with the additional charge of SSP Operations, IC-3 Faisalabad Region.

The latest transfers are part of the Punjab government’s ongoing administrative restructuring aimed at enhancing operational effectiveness and strengthening law enforcement across the province.

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Staff Reporter

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