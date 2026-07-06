Mahnoor Baloch’s new look sparks debate on social media

Veteran Pakistani actress Mahnoor Baloch has once again become the center of attention on social media after her latest photos sparked widespread discussion among fans.

The actress, who rose to fame during the golden era of Pakistan Television, was recently seen with director Faheem Burney. Images from their meeting quickly went viral, prompting mixed reactions from social media users.

In the viral photos, Mahnoor Baloch is dressed in a black shalwar kameez and is sporting a bob haircut, giving her a noticeably different appearance.

Some users commented that the actress looks different from before, with a few speculating that she may have undergone cosmetic or surgical procedures. Others suggested that her face appears fuller than in the past.

Meanwhile, many fans praised Mahnoor Baloch’s beauty and graceful personality, saying she continues to retain her unique charm and remains one of Pakistan’s most admired actresses despite the passage of time.