Wasim Akram slams false death rumours circulating on social media

Former Pakistan Test captain and legendary all-rounder Wasim Akram has strongly reacted to false rumours circulating on social media claiming that he had passed away.

In a message shared on his social media account, Akram criticized those responsible for spreading the fake news, saying such rumours are circulated merely to gain cheap publicity.

The 60-year-old cricket icon, who said he is currently recovering from a cold and flu, thanked his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and concern for his health.

The clarification came after false reports of Akram’s sudden death spread widely across social media on Sunday, prompting concern among cricket fans before the former fast-bowling great dismissed the claims.