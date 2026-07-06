TikToker Kashif Zameer booked in Lahore

LAHORE – A new case has been registered against well-known TikToker Kashif Zameer in Lahore.

According to police, the case was lodged at Mozang Police Station on the complaint of CTD Karachi official Dost Muhammad Khan.

The FIR states that the case includes charges of issuing death threats along with other relevant sections of the law. The complainant said he became friends with Kashif Zameer through social media, after which the accused allegedly lured him with promises of sending him abroad.

The complainant alleged that he paid Rs194,000 to the accused for the purpose of going abroad, but the promise was not fulfilled. The FIR further states that a fraud case regarding the matter is already under hearing at Gulberg Police Station and with the FIA.

According to the complainant, the reason for registering the current case is that Kashif Zameer was pressuring him to withdraw the previously filed fraud case. The FIR also alleges that the accused used abusive language over the phone and issued death threats if the case was not withdrawn.

Police have registered the case and initiated an investigation. Further legal action will be taken in light of the evidence.