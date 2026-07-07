PAF announces Airmen jobs 2026 as registration begins

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has announced a recruitment drive for various branches and trades, inviting eligible Pakistani male candidates to apply online.

According to the recruitment details, online registration has opened from July 6 to July 19, 2026 through the official PAF recruitment website.

The available categories include Aerotech, Aerosupport, PF & DI, Security, MTD, Fire Fighter, Medical Assistant, and Music trades.

Eligibility Criteria for Different Trades

Candidates applying for most categories must be Pakistani unmarried males, with specific age, height, and educational requirements.

For Aerotech, applicants must be aged between 15½ and 19 years, while Aerosupport candidates should be between 17 and 20 years.

Both categories require matriculation with science subjects and at least 65% marks, along with specified marks in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and English.

The PF & DI category requires candidates aged 16½ to 21 years with a minimum height of 178 cm and 6/6 eyesight without glasses.

Security applicants must be between 17½ and 21 years with a minimum height of 175 cm, while MTD and Fire Fighter categories also have separate age requirements, including provisions for candidates holding LTV/HTV driving licenses.

The Medical Assistant category requires higher academic standards, including at least 70% marks in matric science and biology.

For the Music category, candidates with matriculation in science or arts with at least a second division can apply.

Relaxation for Candidates from Backward Areas

The PAF has provided relaxation in marks requirements for candidates belonging to underdeveloped areas of FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Balochistan.

Applicants from these regions will be eligible with reduced requirements for overall matriculation marks and English marks.

Selection Process and Physical Tests

Candidates will undergo intelligence testing along with written examinations in English, Physics, and Mathematics through computers.

The physical assessment will include:

One-mile run: To be completed in 8 minutes

Push-ups: 15 repetitions in 2 minutes

Sit-ups: 20 repetitions in 2 minutes

Chin-ups: 3 repetitions in 2 minutes

Benefits and Facilities for Selected Candidates

The PAF offers several facilities to successful candidates, including free food, accommodation, and medical care.

Personnel will also receive various allowances and funds during service and after retirement, along with educational benefits for children and subsidized travel facilities for performing Hajj.

Documents Required for Test

Candidates appearing for tests must bring original documents, including detailed marks certificates (DMC), computerized national identity card or Form-B, and passport-size photographs.

PAF information and selection centres in major cities, including Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, and Quetta, will assist candidates regarding the recruitment process.