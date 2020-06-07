In a first, Pakistan's emergency responders taken in loop to improve services amid COVID-19
Web Desk
08:21 PM | 7 Jun, 2020
In a first, Pakistan's emergency responders taken in loop to improve services amid COVID-19
ISLAMABAD - A special video conference was held from NCOC with Emergency Services Heads of all provinces to facilitate working of rescue teams for guidance to point of care facility and visibility of availability of beds / ventilators in various hospitals across the country amid coronavirus pandemic.

Ramzan Chippa (Chippa Amb), Ahmad (Edhi Foundation), Hassan Orooj (DG MCI Isb), Dr. Rizwan (DG 1122 Punjab), reps of Balochistan, GB & AJK participated in the conference.

Respective heads of emergency services briefed about their existing mechanism for provision of emergency services to public .

NCOC apprised emergency responders about Resource Management System (RMS) through which 1579 hospitals are linked for visibility of various facilities and availability of inventory. Out of this 1579 , data of 804 hospitals across Pakistan visible on RMS system as of today .

Participants were also apprised about Pak Neghebaan App launched on Friday where 1110 hospitals have been linked to help emergency responders to reach nearest facility having availability of beds / vents . NCOC officials encouraged emergency responders for its optimal utilization for public facilitation. NITB was asked to share the link of App with all Emergency Service providers .

This coordination will help in mitigating challenges faced by emergency responders/ public at large and will facilitate smooth working of hospitals and health care staff.

