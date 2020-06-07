PM Imran once again emphasized creation of public awareness about severity of COVID-19, importance of SOPs
08:29 AM | 7 Jun, 2020
PM Imran once again emphasized creation of public awareness about severity of COVID-19, importance of SOPs
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Pakistan is among the pioneers of smart lockdown strategy, coupled with strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus pandemic.

In series of tweets on Saturday evening, the prime minister appealed to civil society, media, Ulema & tiger force to create awareness amongst the public of COVID19's severity & the need to strictly observe SOPs.

The Prime Minister observed that a lockdown meant collapse of the economy and a steep rise in poverty in poor country, crushing the poor as has happened in India.

The Prime Ministers said the world has discovered the smart lockdown as the only strategy to contain the contagion besides continuing the economic activity with certain SOPs in place.

He said it is dilemma that On the one hand the masses are not taking the COVID19 pandemic seriously & on the other, understandably, the frontline doctors & health professionals are facing great risk.   

The prime minister appealed to the civil society, media, Ulema and the tiger force ‘to create awareness amongst the public about severity of the pandemic.

