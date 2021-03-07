PIA launches direct flights to Baku

KARACHI – The national flag carrier PIA will initiate direct flights to Baku starting from May 14, 2021.

“Baku has ranked consistently as one of the hottest destinations for tourism and business in recent years. Experience this unique destination with PIA starting from 14th May, 2021,” PIA says.

According to PIA schedule, flights from Lahore to Baku will take place once a week.

Likewise, the national flag carrier has announced to operate direct flights to Uzbekistan’s Tashkent city from March 28. The flights will be operated between Lahore and Tashkent, said the spokesperson.