08:46 AM | 7 May, 2020
PM Imran chairs NCC meeting today to discuss opening educational institutions from June 1
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting today (Thursday) in Islamabad to discuss opening the educational institutions from 1st of next month.

Earlier, Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood chaired virtual meeting of Inter Provincial Education Ministers Conference in Islamabad.

During the virtual meeting, the provinces including Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan opposed the suggestion of opening the educational institutions from 1st of June.

The three provinces feared of spreading coronavirus and suggested to continue the closure of schools till situation becomes under control.

However, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa suggested to open the school, aimed at mitigating the students educational loss.

