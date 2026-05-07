Australia to tour Pakistan for three-match ODI series this month

LAHORE – Australia men’s cricket team will tour Pakistan for a three-match ODI series, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced today. Australia will arrive in Islamabad on 23 May and take on the hosts in the first ODI scheduled at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on 30 May.

The second and third ODIs of the series between both sides will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on 2 and 4 June, respectively.

All three ODIs are scheduled to begin at 4.30pm local time, with the toss taking place at 4pm.

The upcoming bilateral ODI series will be Australia’s first in Pakistan since March/April 2022. Australia earlier visited Pakistan this year in January/February to feature in a three-match T20I series, which the hosts won 3-0 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Australia also featured in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Pakistan, including a five-wicket win against England at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on 22 February.

Series schedule (All matches to begin at 4.30pm local time):

23 May – Australia arrive in Islamabad

30 May – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

2 June – 2nd ODI, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

4 June – 3rd ODI, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore