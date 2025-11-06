Bodour Al Qasimi honours winners of SIBF 2025 awards

SHARJAH – Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), on Wednesday honoured the winners of the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) Awards during a ceremony marking the opening of this year’s fair at the Expo Centre Sharjah.

The event was attended by Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the SBA, alongside a host of authors, publishers, and cultural figures.

Held under the theme “Between You and a Book”, the 2025 edition of the SIBF runs until November 16 and has recorded a significant increase in participation, receiving 2,076 submissions. These include 184 entries from Emirati writers, 1,339 from other Arab authors, 454 international submissions, and 99 entries for the Turjuman Award, which recognises excellence in translation.

‘Language as responsibility, creativity as renewal’

In her keynote address, Khoula Al Mujaini, General Coordinator of SIBF, said that the fair’s enduring influence stems from the cultural vision launched by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

She noted that those who have shaped the emirate’s cultural landscape have regarded “language as a responsibility and creativity as a commitment to constant renewal.”

Al Mujaini credited Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi’s continued leadership and support for reinforcing this legacy and building “a shared cultural memory that connects books to readers and language to everyday life.”

Honouring literary excellence

Sheikha Bodour presented awards across several categories celebrating both Emirati and international literary talent.

Nadia Al Najjar won the Best Emirati Book (Novel) award for The Texture of Light, published by Almutawassit Publications. The Best Emirati Academic Book went to The Age of Pearls… From Poverty to Prosperity, published by Trends Research & Advisory, with CEO Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali receiving the honour.

The Best Emirati Creative Literature (Theatre) prize was awarded to Dr. Abdul Hakim Al Zubaidi for Texts From Nights in Cordoba, published by the Arab Theatre Authority, while Asmaa Al Hamli received the Best Emirati First Novel award for The Sand Tribe, published by Dar Boumlha Publishing and Distribution.

The Best Arabic Book (Novel) award went to Abdelaziz Ait Bensalah for House of Life, published by Dar Meskiliani.

Global recognition

In the international categories, Zimbabwean author Siphiwe Gloria Ndlovu won the Best Foreign Book (Fiction) for The Creation of Half-Broken People, published by Picador Africa. The award was accepted on her behalf by Aoife Lennon-Ritchie.

Indian activist Sunita Krishnan received the Best Foreign Book (Non-Fiction) award for I Am What I Am, published by Westland Books.

Publishing houses celebrated

Among the publishing categories, Nabti Publishing House was named Best Local Publisher, with Managing Director Mohammed Abdullah Nour Al Din accepting the award. Dar Al Ahlia Bookstore was recognised as Best Arabic Publishing House, while Penguin Random House won the Best Foreign Publisher Award, received by its CEO Gaurav Shrinagesh.

Partners honoured

Sheikha Bodour also honoured the fair’s partners and sponsors, including e& (official partner), Arada (development partner), Invest Bank and Bank of Sharjah (banking partners), Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (official media partner), Expo Centre Sharjah (strategic partner), Abu Dhabi Media (media partner), Trends Research & Advisory (knowledge partner), Sharjah International Airport (strategic partner), and Central Finance Department (fintech partner).