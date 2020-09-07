Key militant commander among five killed in N. Wazirisan operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI - Pakistan's security forces have killed five wanted terrorists including a key militant Wasim Zakria in an intelligence based operation in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan, the military's media wing said on Monday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), ten other terrorists were also arrested in the operation.

Wasim Zakria who belonged to Haider Khel area of Mir Ali was the mastermind of thirty different terrorist attacks. He was directly involved in the target killings and attacks on the security forces and government institutions.