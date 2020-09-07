Key militant commander among five killed in N. Wazirisan operation: ISPR
Web Desk
05:40 PM | 7 Sep, 2020
Key militant commander among five killed in N. Wazirisan operation: ISPR
Share

RAWALPINDI - Pakistan's security forces have killed five wanted terrorists including a key militant Wasim Zakria in an intelligence based operation in  Mir Ali area of North Waziristan, the military's media wing said on Monday. 

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), ten other terrorists were also arrested in the operation.

Wasim Zakria who belonged to Haider Khel area of Mir Ali was the mastermind of thirty different terrorist attacks. He was directly involved in the target killings and attacks on the security forces and government institutions.

23-year-old Lt Nasir among three army troops martyred in Waziristan blast

More From This Category
Federal Cabinet to review economic, political ...
10:54 AM | 8 Sep, 2020
Roof collapse claims six lives in Lahore
10:29 AM | 8 Sep, 2020
Pakistan Navy fully capable, vigilantly guarding ...
09:59 AM | 8 Sep, 2020
Pakistan Navy Day being observed today 
09:29 AM | 8 Sep, 2020
PM Imran directs NDMA to assess rain damages in ...
08:44 AM | 8 Sep, 2020
CPEC to expand further despite negative ...
11:37 PM | 7 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Selena Gomez says all her exes think she’s crazy
11:11 AM | 8 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr