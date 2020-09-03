23-year-old Lt Nasir among three army troops martyred in Waziristan blast
09:50 PM | 3 Sep, 2020
23-year-old Lt Nasir among three army troops martyred in Waziristan blast
RAWALPINDI - Three troops of Pakistan Army, including a young lieutenant, were martyred in an IED blast in North Waziristan, reported military’s media wing on Thursday, 

According to ISPR, terrorists planted roadside IED, which exploded on troops providing protection to road construction teams working in Ghariom sector on Road Shaga-Nishpa in the tribal district. 

In the incident, 23-year-old Lieutenant Nasir Hussain Khalid, 33-year-old Naik Muhammad Imran and 30-year-old Sepoy Usman Akhtare mbraced shahadat, while 4 soldiers got injured. 

Security forces cordoned off the area and search operation is being carried out for area clearance.

The martyred lieutenant was Graduate of Royal Military College, Australia and belonged 137 PMA Long Course / Corps of Engineers. 

He was the only child of a widow, whose husband embraced martyrdom while serving in police. 

