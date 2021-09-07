Pakistan Army reshuffles top generals

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army has announced major reshuffle in high ranking officers, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported on Tuesday.

According to military’s media wing, Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza has been posted as Commander Rawalpindi Corps and Lt Gen Muhammad Chiragh Haider as Commander Multan Corps.

Lt Gen Azhar Abbas has been appointed Chief of General Staff while Lt Gen Muhammad Waseem Ashraf has been appointed Director General Joint Staff Headquarters.