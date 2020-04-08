Pakistan, Turkey agree to reinforce efforts against COVID-19
08:39 AM | 8 Apr, 2020
Pakistan, Turkey agree to reinforce efforts against COVID-19
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Turkey have agreed to work together and reinforce each other's efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

An agreement to his effect reached during a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Turkesh President Recep Tayyip Erdogan today.

The Prime Minister offered condolences to the people and the Government of Turkey over the loss of precious human lives as a result of COVID-19.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's abiding support and solidarity with Turkey, including Ankara's efforts to combat the pandemic, the Radio Pakistan reported.

The Prime Minister also conveyed thanks for facilitation of stranded Pakistanis by Turkish authorities in the aftermath of discontinuation of flight operations.

