Security forces kill seven terrorists in NW, Mohmand IBOs: ISPR
Web Desk
09:38 AM | 8 Apr, 2020
RAWALPINDI - At least seven terrorists were killed in two separate intelligence based operations (IBOs) conducted by the security forces on confirmed information of terrorist hideouts in North Wazirstan (NW) and Mohmand areas.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release, in North Wazirstan, the security forces carried out an IBO in village Idel Khel on credible intelligence information of presence of terrorists.

Around four terrorists were killed while trying to escape cordon in Idel Khel and a cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered, it added.

In another IBO on a terrorist Hideout in Mohmand, three terrorists were killed, while improvised explosive devices (IEDs), night vision sights, extremist literature and Indian origin medicines were recovered.

