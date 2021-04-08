Pakistan’s top military brass reviews LoC situation post India ceasefire (VIDEO)

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday chaired the Core Commanders Conference to review matters related to global, regional and domestic security environment.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the forum had a detailed discussion on situation along the Eastern Border/Line of Control (LOC) especially the environment post cease fire understanding 2021 reached between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGsMO) of Pakistan and India in February this year.

At that time, both sides mutually agreed to undertake serious measures to improve the existing situation ensuring peace and avoidance of hardships to the civilians along the borders.

CCC chaired by #COAS held at GHQ today. The participants undertook a comprehensive review of global, regional & domestic security environment. Forum expressed confidence in operational preparedness of the Army displayed during recently held formation exercises. Forum held (1/5) pic.twitter.com/ULY1zxqGpw — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) April 8, 2021

Forum reaffirmed complete solidarity with Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for right to self-determination.

The participants of the conference expressed confidence in operational preparedness of the Army displayed during recently held formation exercises.

The top military leaders also undertook a detailed review of security situation in newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Forum reiterated the importance of energizing early induction of civil administration & other Law Enforcement Agencies along with speedy implementation of development plan within these districts for their ultimate transition to civil administration in an earlier timeframe,” the ISPR statement read.

It also expressed satisfaction over positive developments in Afghan Peace Process and efforts made thus far.

Forum was also apprised about military engagements with friendly countries.

The military officials also reviewed internal security situation including ongoing third wave of COVID-19 and reaffirmed resolve of Armed Forces to extend full support to civil administration in controlling the pandemic.