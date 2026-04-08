Gold price climbs by Rs15,700 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold rebounded significant in Pakistan on Wednesday in line with upward trend in international market as investor reassessed the near-term risks after a ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold surged by Rs15,700 to reach 504,162.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity moved up by $157 with per ounce rate climbing to $4,814.

Silver also followed the suit as it recorded an increase of Rs440 per tola, bringing the new price to Rs8,184 in local market.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Stock Exchange jumped more than 8% on Wednesday, as investor confidence returned amid US-Iran ceasefire as temporary truce came after 39 days of heavy fighting.

Benchmark KSE-100 Index surged by 12,362 points at start of trading, reaching 164,03, and triggered an automatic market halt at 9:37 a.m. as per PSX regulations. Investor enthusiasm was electric, with massive buying seen across cement, commercial banking, oil and gas exploration, OMCs, and power generation sectors. Heavyweights such as ARL, HUBCO, MARI, OGDC, PPL, POL, MCB, HBL, and UBL all traded in the green.

The ceasefire follows high-stakes diplomacy involving US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Field Marshal Asim Munir. Trump confirmed the agreement mere hours before a deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, calling it a “double-sided ceasefire” and signaling progress toward a long-term peace in the Middle East.

Prime Minister Sharif welcomed historic development and invited delegations from both countries to Islamabad on Friday, April 10, 2026, to negotiate a permanent resolution.