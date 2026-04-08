Pakistan Stock Exchange jumps over 12000 points as US-Iran ceasefire brings calm

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange jumped more than 8% on Wednesday, as investor confidence returned amid US-Iran ceasefire as temporary truce came after 39 days of heavy fighting.

Benchmark KSE-100 Index surged by 12,362 points at start of trading, reaching 164,03, and triggered an automatic market halt at 9:37 a.m. as per PSX regulations. Investor enthusiasm was electric, with massive buying seen across cement, commercial banking, oil and gas exploration, OMCs, and power generation sectors. Heavyweights such as ARL, HUBCO, MARI, OGDC, PPL, POL, MCB, HBL, and UBL all traded in the green.

Pakistan Stock Exchange

The ceasefire follows high-stakes diplomacy involving US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Field Marshal Asim Munir. Trump confirmed the agreement mere hours before a deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, calling it a “double-sided ceasefire” and signaling progress toward a long-term peace in the Middle East.

Prime Minister Sharif welcomed historic development and invited delegations from both countries to Islamabad on Friday, April 10, 2026, to negotiate a permanent resolution.

PSX had already shown volatility on Tuesday, closing at 151,673.46, up 465.64 points (0.31%), but Wednesday’s surge represents a historic jump fueled by optimism over the ceasefire.

The rally extended internationally, with Asian markets surged 4.8%, and crude oil prices plunged to $95 per barrel following the ceasefire news.

Pakistan-mediated ceasefire has not only paused a deadly 39-day conflict between the US and Iran but also unleashed a historic wave of optimism across regional and global markets.