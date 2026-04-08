realme 16 Pro Series 5G launched in Pakistan with 200MP Portrait Master, 7000mAh Battery

KARACHI – realme, Pakistan’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, officially launched realme 16 Pro Series 5G, offering powerful and well-rounded smartphone experience as the series focused on Nex-Gen imaging, introducing 200MP Portrait Master, which is designed to take photography to next level, along with improving performance and long-lasting battery life.

realme 16 Pro Prices

realme 16 Pro+ (12GB RAM + 512GB ROM) — Rs199,999

realme 16 Pro (12GB RAM + 512GB ROM) — Rs 169,999

realme 16 5G (8GB RAM + 256GB ROM) — Rs 129,999

Next-Gen Camera Across the Lineup

At the heart of the series is the 200MP Portrait Master, powered by the world’s first 200MP LumaColor Image and an advanced FullFocal Periscope Camera System. The realme 16 Pro+ and realme 16 Pro feature this system, delivering ultra-high detail, enhanced depth, and professional-grade clarity for portrait photography.

The realme 16 5G comes with a 50MP Sony camera with LumaColor IMAGE technology, ensuring improved color accuracy, natural skin tones, and a cinematic finish. All models feature a 50MP selfie camera, the industry’s only Selfie Mirror, and advanced AI imaging features, creating a comprehensive portrait-focused photography experience.

The realme 16 Pro+ is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, delivering an AnTuTu score of 1.44 million, efficient performance, smooth multitasking, and high frame rates for gaming. The realme 16 Pro uses the Dimensity 7300-Max 5G chipset, while the realme 16 5G features the Dimensity 6400 Turbo 5G chipset, providing reliable performance across the lineup.

All three variants come with a 7000mAh Titan Battery, offering extended usage with up to 7.6 hours of ultra-long standby on 1% battery. The realme 16 Pro+ and realme 16 Pro support 80W fast charging, reaching 50% in 23 minutes and 100% in 60 minutes, while the realme 16 5G supports 60W fast charging.

The devices feature All-Scenario Bypass Charging and an AI Long-life Battery Chip for stable gaming frame rates and optimized performance. Despite its size, the battery is lightweight and offers up to 6 years of battery health with over 80% capacity.

The series boasts IP69 Pro rating for enhanced water and dust resistance. The realme 16 5G stands out with a segment-only iPhone Air-like design, combining style and function.

The lineup features vibrant AMOLED displays with peak brightness of 6500 nits on the Pro+ and Pro, and 4200 nits on the realme 16 5G, ensuring excellent visibility even under direct sunlight. Color options include:

realme 16 Pro+: Master Gold, Master Grey

realme 16 Pro: Orchid Purple, Pebble Grey

realme 16 5G: Air Black, Air White

With a focus on imaging, strong performance, long-lasting battery life, and premium durability, the realme 16 Pro Series 5G delivers a complete flagship-level experience starting at PKR 129,999. The series targets young content creators and users seeking a smartphone that can replace dedicated camera equipment.