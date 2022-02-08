US announces expansion of interview waiver eligibility for Pakistanis
Web Desk
04:35 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
US announces expansion of interview waiver eligibility for Pakistanis
Share

ISLAMABAD – The United States Mission to Pakistan has expanded the interview waiver eligibility for Pakistani citizens renewing B1/B2 tourism and business visas at the US Embassy in Islamabad and the US Consulate General in Karachi.  

Pakistani citizens of ages 60 and older whose B1/B2 visas are valid or have expired within the last 48 months are eligible to participate, according to a press release issued by the embassy.

This procedural change will improve customer service and enable more efficient processing for renewals of tourism and business visas for qualified and eligible Pakistani citizens.

“Potentially eligible applicants with scheduled appointments were contacted directly and informed of the option to submit their applications through this new procedure.

“Please note – as required by U.S. law, some eligible visa holders may still be required to appear at the U.S. Embassy or U.S. Consulate General for interviews after submission of their applications,” it added.

US Consul General William K. Makaneole ... 09:40 PM | 7 Oct, 2021

LAHORE – US Consul General in Lahore William K. Makaneole inaugurated the newest Lincoln Corner in Pakistan, ...

More From This Category
COAS Bajwa reaches Balochistan’s Naushki to ...
03:57 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
IHC quashes disqualification of Gandapur’s ...
05:18 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
Gen Nadeem Raza installed as second colonel in ...
01:50 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
PM Imran hopes for resolution of Kashmir conflict ...
01:25 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
Pakistan scraps exhausting approval process for ...
11:53 AM | 8 Feb, 2022
Federal Shariat court trashes plea against PM ...
12:27 PM | 8 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertugrul star Burcu Kıratlı and husband file for divorce again
04:58 PM | 8 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr