US Consul General William K. Makaneole inaugurates new Lincoln Corner in Pakistan

LAHORE – US Consul General in Lahore William K. Makaneole inaugurated the newest Lincoln Corner in Pakistan, located at the Vehari campus of the University of Education. University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Talat Naseer Pasha welcomed Mr. Makaneole for the opening ceremony of the Lincoln Corner.

Lincoln Corners are close partnerships between the U.S. Mission to Pakistan and selected institutions. Located within universities, public libraries, and other learning institutions, Lincoln Corners provide information about the United States, English language learning opportunities, study abroad advising, cultural programs, and alumni activities. These spaces promote open dialogue and build bridges between the Pakistani and American people. Visitors gain free access to Wi-Fi and current and reliable information about the United States through books, magazines, videos, internet databases, and programs for the public. Visitors can also access cutting-edge technology like 3D printers, virtual reality headsets, and other Makerspace technology.

“Our goal is to share information about the diversity of our country. Diversity is our strength and reflects our nation’s richness. We want to demonstrate our enduring partnership with Pakistan, especially in support of education and the vibrant exchange of ideas,” Mr. Makaneole said, speaking virtually from the university’s campus in Lahore.

With the opening of the Vehari Lincoln Corner, there are now 19 American Spaces in Pakistan, with 18 Lincoln Corners across the country and an American Center in Islamabad. The United States Department of State offers approximately 650 American Spaces across the world. Lincoln Corner Vehari offers professional training and leadership development from Pakistani and American experts in entrepreneurship, innovation, inclusion, women’s studies, and American studies.

US Consulate General Lahore oversees six American Spaces in Punjab. In addition to Vehari, there are corners in Lahore, at Information Technology University; Faisalabad, at Government College University; Sargodha, at University of Sargodha; Multan, at Bahauddin Zakarya University; and a reading shelf at LUMS opening soon. Mr. Makaneole concluded his remarks stating, “It is an honour to partner with the University of Education to establish Pakistan’s newest Lincoln Corner.”