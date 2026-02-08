Islamabad, Rawalpindi Metro Bus Services suspended on THESE Routes

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI – Metro Bus service in Islamabad and Rawalpindi has been completely suspended, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

According to officials, the service running from Saddar Station to Pak Secretariat in Islamabad has been stopped after directives from district administration. In addition to Metro Bus, electric bus service in Rawalpindi has also been temporarily suspended.

Officials urged commuters to seek alternative means of transportation until further notice. No timeline has yet been provided for the resumption of services.

Passengers expressed inconvenience over sudden suspension, reliance of many on these services for daily commuting. Authorities have assured that updates will be shared as soon as the situation is resolved.