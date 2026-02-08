PTI marks Shutter-Down, Wheel-Jam Strike today over ‘Election Rigging’

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is observing nationwide protest today, calling February 8 a “Black Day” in response to alleged rigging in February 8, 2024 general elections.

PTI Secretary Information Sheikh Waqas Akram said Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Aaeen Pakistan (Movement for the Protection of Pakistan’s Constitution) called for peaceful shutter-down and wheel-jam strike, and PTI pledged full support for the action.

Sheikh said shops, businesses, markets, and transport will all remain shut across Pakistan, urging citizens to take part in the protest peacefully.

Imran Khan’s party claims it was cheated out of victory in February 8 elections, alleging massive rigging that stole its mandate. The party contested elections without ‘bat’ election symbol, yet it secured a historic third term in KP and emerged as largest opposition party in the National Assembly—but insists the results were manipulated.

The party’s leadership, including imprisoned chairman Imran Khan, faced numerous legal battles over the past two years, with party leaders and workers also targeted in ongoing actions by authorities.

In his clip, Sheikh Waqas addressed the nation, saying citizens should stay home all day, offer Maghrib prayers in congregation at nearby mosques, and pray for release of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, and all political prisoners.

After prayers, he urged people to take to the streets with mobile phone lights or handheld torches, participating in peaceful rallies in their neighborhoods to express anger and dissatisfaction.

PTI’s X account repeatedly stressed that the protest will remain entirely peaceful, and that shutter-down and wheel-jam activities should not involve force or violence. Citizens are advised to stock up on groceries and medicines, and ensure power banks, torches, and extra batteries are ready in case of emergencies.

In KP, PTI’s hometown, the party will hold foot march from Hasht Nagri Darwaza to Chowk-e-Yadgar in Peshawar in the afternoon, with provincial leaders addressing the crowd.

As Pakistan braces for today’s unprecedented nationwide action, all eyes are on PTI and the government, with the country witnessing a political showdown of historic proportions.