Us Issues Urgent Security Alert For Pakistan After Deadly Islamabad Suicide Attack

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is reeling in the aftermath of catastrophic suicide bombing in the federal capital, prompting the United States to issue a new travel and security advisory for Pakistan.

US Department of State warned all American citizens or planning to travel there, to exercise extreme caution. The advisory urges Americans to avoid all public gatherings, review personal security plans immediately, and stay updated on security situation through local media.

Officials stressed the urgent need for precautionary measures amid rapidly changing security landscape, advising Americans to contact authorities without delay in any emergency.

The deadly attack occurred just two days ago in Tarlai Kalan, on outskirts of Islamabad, during Friday prayers. The assault claimed 33 lives and left over 150 injured, shocking the nation and prompting authorities to tighten security across the capital.

This horrific incident raised alarm internationally, with US officials urging citizens to remain vigilant while Pakistan grapples with the aftermath of one of its most brutal attacks in recent months.