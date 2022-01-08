Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 08 January 2022
08:41 AM | 8 Jan, 2022
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 118,800 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 101,800 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 93,315 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.108,900.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 118,800
|PKR 1,475
|Karachi
|PKR 118,800
|PKR 1,475
|Islamabad
|PKR 118,800
|PKR 1,475
|Peshawar
|PKR 118,800
|PKR 1,475
|Quetta
|PKR 118,800
|PKR 1,475
|Sialkot
|PKR 118,800
|PKR 1,475
|Attock
|PKR 118,800
|PKR 1,475
|Gujranwala
|PKR 118,800
|PKR 1,475
|Jehlum
|PKR 118,800
|PKR 1,475
|Multan
|PKR 118,800
|PKR 1,475
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 118,800
|PKR 1,475
|Gujrat
|PKR 118,800
|PKR 1,475
|Nawabshah
|PKR 118,800
|PKR 1,475
|Chakwal
|PKR 118,800
|PKR 1,475
|Hyderabad
|PKR 118,800
|PKR 1,475
|Nowshehra
|PKR 118,800
|PKR 1,475
|Sargodha
|PKR 118,800
|PKR 1,475
|Faisalabad
|PKR 118,800
|PKR 1,475
|Mirpur
|PKR 118,800
|PKR 1,475
- Subsidised wheat herbicide chemical & Product list11:20 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- The Agricultural Emergency Program Subsidy on Wheat Herbicides10:16 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Animals health and providing medicines12:57 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
- What is Green manure and its benefits07:26 AM | 1 Jan, 2022
- Why soil drenching is important in agriculture?12:06 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:06 AM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 08 January 202208:41 AM | 8 Jan, 2022
- 'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus!'08:06 AM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Youngest woman with mission to fly solo around the world lands in ...12:25 AM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Kazakh president issues shoot-to-kill order to quell protests as ...11:57 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
Kapil Sharma show star attempts suicide by consuming poison
11:35 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
- Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari tie the knot in a beautiful ceremony ...06:49 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
- Why Sajal Aly turned down the film offer from Hollywood?08:22 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
- Aima Baig trolled for wearing revealing dress for photoshoot08:44 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021