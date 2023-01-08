Search

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 8, 2023

Web Desk 08:09 AM | 8 Jan, 2023
Daily Horoscope – January 8, 2023

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries. (March 20, 2023- April 19, 2023)

Today, it will be a fantastic day for you because your property transaction could earn you a large sum. Your willingness to assist others will win you a place in their hearts. Your company might award you with a bonus. You may have best of health care. Be committed and dedicated for the tasks

Taurus (April19, 2023- May20, 2023)

You will have a wonderful day today. You might meet some new acquaintances and buddies. You must put in a lot of effort, if you want to perform better in the exam. Your lover will be pleased if you organize a special event for her tonight.

Gemini (May 20, 2023 - June 21, 2023)

Today, you may confront negative criticism and arguments from time to time. To resolve the situation, you must remain cool and composed. Your diligent job will make your boss happy. You can experience some loss of money unexpectedly. Be patient and stay clamed.

Cancer (June21,2023 - July 22,2023)

Today, your excitement and upbeat attitude may enable you to resolve difficult problems amicably. You might need to give your partner more of your care so that they can express their emotional demands. Be blessed and grateful to your parents and elders.

Leo: (July 22, 2023 - August 22, 2023)

Today, you can become a professional favorite due to your smart and original ideas. You and your partner might argue today but don’t try not to argue since it could damage your relationship. Instead, keep yourself cool and find a solution for reconciliation.  You may suffer from health issues.

Virgo( August 22 ,2023- Sep 22,2023)

Today, you may anticipate the best from everything. People might look forward to you for your insight and guidance. Your physical health may get benefit from jogging. Stay healthy.

Libra: (Sep 22, 2023- Oct 23 2023)

Today, you'll probably move forward one step at a time, which could aid in keeping your focus on the matter at hand. Right now, you'll be at the top of your confidence. Your connection can be harmed by a miscommunication. Be careful with your words because they could hurt your lover and hearers.

Scorpio. (Oct 23, 2023 - Nov 22, 2023)

Your day will have wonderful mood swings today. You must focus harder on your studies if you are a student. Avoid losing your anger and holding grudges; otherwise, you can find it difficult to keep up relationships with those who are important to you. You must maintain a healthy diet and stay hydrated.

Sagittarius (Nov 22, 2023 - Dec 21, 2023)

You'll be able to finish your assigned tasks today. Spend time   in learning new things and improving your skills. You might experience some family-related problems, but you can work through them together. If you're single, you might soon find your true love. Feel carefree and relaxed.

Capricorn (Dec 21, 2023- Jan 19, 2023)

Today, you are likely to be behaving like a passionate about whatever you do, and this passion may come through in your work or personal style. You will experience a magnificent day with your partner. Tonight must spend leisurely time with spouse and kids.

AQUARIUS: (Jan 19 ,2023 - Feb 18 ,2023 )

You might participate in some family or social gatherings. Your busy schedules will make you feel exhausted today. Your inner calmness will be disturbed today as a result of your work-related stress. Stay relaxed after the tasks. 

Pisces ( Feb 18 ,2023 - March 20 ,2023 )

Today, you will be able to cope with your coworkers with special care. You may get confused about anything personal. You and your lover will have a delightful day. Stay blissed and active

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 7, 2023

08:32 AM | 7 Jan, 2023

Daily Horoscope – January 6, 2023

08:00 AM | 6 Jan, 2023

Daily Horoscope – January 5, 2023

08:00 AM | 5 Jan, 2023

Daily Horoscope – January 4, 2023

07:45 AM | 4 Jan, 2023

Daily Horoscope – January 03, 2023

08:05 AM | 3 Jan, 2023

Daily Horoscope – January 02, 2023

08:05 AM | 2 Jan, 2023
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Noted religious scholar Maulana Ehetram-Ul-Haq Thanvi passes away

09:43 AM | 8 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 8, 2023

08:09 AM | 8 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 08, 2022 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 234.15 236.65
Euro EUR 264.5 267
UK Pound Sterling GBP 301 304
U.A.E Dirham AED 69 69.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.7 67.3
Australian Dollar AUD 162 163.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 604 608.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 172 173.35
China Yuan CNY 32.41 32.66
Danish Krone DKK 32.17 32.52
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.04 29.39
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.4 2.44
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.7 744.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144 145.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 590 594.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 168.46 169.76
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 241.85 243.6
Thai Bhat THB 6.59 6.69

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,200 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs157,920. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 144,700 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,200.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Karachi PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Islamabad PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Peshawar PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Quetta PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Sialkot PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Attock PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Gujranwala PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Jehlum PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Multan PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Bahawalpur PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Gujrat PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Nawabshah PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Chakwal PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Hyderabad PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Nowshehra PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Sargodha PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Faisalabad PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Mirpur PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: