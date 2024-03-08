Search

PakistanTop News

COAS Asim Munir vows to bring peace, prosperity in Balochistan

Web Desk
12:44 PM | 8 Mar, 2024
AWARAN – Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir has said success of Balochistan is the success of Pakistan.

During his visit to Awaran district of Balochistan, the Army Chief said people of Pakistan are proud of the brave people of Balochistan who have stood tall against all odds, said ISPR.

He said armed forces of Pakistan and law enforcement agencies will continue to render their services in support of the people of Balochistan for peace and prosperity.

The army chief interacted with the local elders, farmers and families of Shuhada and assured them of the Army’s unstinting support for their security and welfare, while paying rich tribute to the sacrifices rendered by the Shuhada.

While interacting with the notables and farmers of Awaran, COAS emphasized the importance of agriculture and Army’s commitment to the Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI).

“Farmers will be provided with all kinds of agricultural facilities, including the provision of easy agricultural loans, seeds, fertilizers, solar tube wells and guidance by agriculture experts, so that they can cultivate their lands and become partners in the progress and development of Pakistan,” the COAS remarked.

Later on, COAS inaugurated Cadet College Awaran and interacted with faculty members and students. The army chief appreciated the establishment of yet another Cadet College in Balochistan for the people of the area.

He reiterated his commitment that Pakistan Army will continue development and relief activities in Balochistan in collaboration with the concerned civil departments.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Corps Commander Balochistan Corps.

