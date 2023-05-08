PPP leading race as unofficial results of Karachi local bodies elections pour in

KARACHI – Unofficial results show Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leading the race with 98 Union Councils (UCs) seats as the ruling party clinched seven seats out of 11 Union Councils in the provincial capital during local government (LG) by-elections.

No major party was able to get a simple majority in Karachi where Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is the largest party, while Jamat e Islami is leading as runner-up with a close margin. Pakistan People’s Party remained at number three with 43 seats in UCs.

Jamat e Islami bags chairman seats from Korangi’s UC-3 and North Nazimabad’s UC-6. In Korangi’s UC-3, the party secured 3,412 votes, while the PML-N candidate got 2,544 votes. In North Nazimabad, Faisal Naseem of JI got 2,500 votes while PPP candidate Hamid Shahid remained runner-up with 885 votes.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-N managed to get 7 seats1, while JUI-F got three seats; TLP and other independent candidates emerged victorious in two UCs. ۔

On Sunday, the chief election commissioner (CEC) took notice of mismanagement in the Local Government by-polls in 24 districts of Sindh, and ordered action against culprits.

Polls were held in the remaining 63 local body seats in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Khairpur, and other cities.