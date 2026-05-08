Inflation surges again in Pakistan as prices of essential items rise

KARACHI – The pace of inflation in the country has increased once again, with prices of 22 essential items rising further during the past week.

According to reports, the Federal Bureau of Statistics has released its weekly inflation report, stating that weekly inflation increased by 0.79%, pushing the annual inflation rate to 15.16%.

The report noted that during the recent week, prices of 22 essential items went up, while 14 items became cheaper and 15 remained stable.

According to official data, chicken prices saw the highest increase, rising by Rs. 48.40 per kilogram within a week.

Meanwhile, the price of a 20 kg flour bag increased by Rs. 74.75. Diesel prices went up by Rs. 19.47 per liter, while petrol rose by Rs. 6.56 per liter.

In addition, yogurt increased by Rs. 4, milk by Rs. 2.77, and beef by Rs. 8.03 per kilogram.

The Bureau of Statistics added that mutton, potatoes, tea, bananas, cooking oil, powdered milk, and cigarettes were also among the items that became more expensive.

On the other hand, prices of tomatoes, garlic, eggs, red lentils, onions, and mash lentils declined during the past week.

The report highlighted that rising prices of chicken, petroleum products, crude oil, and flour had a significant impact on weekly inflation, while increases in fresh milk, meat, mutton, and potatoes have further burdened the public.