‘Chief of Defence Forces post to be held by Army Chief after 27th Constitutional Amendment’

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is set to create new Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) position, which will be held by the Army Chief, according to reports on the proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment.

A report shared by investigative journalist Ansar Abbassi said the move aims to unify command across the Army, Navy, and Air Force, enhancing coordination and operational efficiency. Abbasi revealed that the proposed 27th Amendment aims to create a groundbreaking new position to unify command across the Army, Navy, and Air Force, ensuring unprecedented coordination in Pakistan’s armed forces.

The amendment also includes the preparation of a joint seniority list for all High Court judges, giving the Judicial Commission authority to transfer judges.

With over half million active-duty personnel, Pakistan is set to establish the CDF role to streamline military operations and enhance synergy among the three services. Sources indicate that the 27th Amendment will revise Article 243 of the Constitution, strengthening the chain of command and improving coordination across the armed forces.

Experts say the reform draws directly from lessons learned during recent Pakistan-India military confrontations and reflects the demands of modern warfare, where rapid, integrated responses from all branches are critical.

CDF post is expected to ensure that the Army, Navy, and Air Force operate under a single, cohesive command, maximizing efficiency and effectiveness.

Currently, the President holds overall command of the armed forces, while the federal government oversees their operations. The President, acting on the Prime Minister’s advice and following constitutional procedures, appoints the Chiefs of Army, Navy, Air Force, and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, along with their salaries and allowances.