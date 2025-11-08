KP CM Afridi comes under fire over ‘distrustful remarks’ on security operations

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi is facing storm of criticism from politicians, religious leaders, and journalists after making controversial and insulting remarks about ongoing security operations in the province.

The comments, made outside Adiala Jail after Afridi was denied a meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan, have ignited political and public backlash. Afridi accused authorities of bringing in sniffer dogs and desecrating places of worship and also made derogatory comments about security personnel.

Despite his statements, he claimed, “Even after all this, we still stand with the security forces.” The remarks drew swift condemnation.

KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi described them as an attack on the honor and sacrifices of the armed forces, stressing that questioning their commitment in such a sensational manner undermines public trust and morale.

ANP chief Senator Aimal Wali Khan called Afridi’s comments a deliberate attempt to “inflame religious sentiments” and warned that such statements could escalate tensions with state institutions. He urged the Chief Minister to demonstrate maturity and restraint and focus on provincial governance rather than confrontation.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sir Faraz Bugti said Afridi’s remarks were “irresponsible” and strengthened the narrative of Pakistan’s enemies. He demanded that Afridi apologize to the nation and to the families of martyrs for mocking security forces.

Religious leaders also weighed in, with Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Maulana Tahir Ashrafi calling Afridi’s statements “regrettable” and “damaging to Pakistan’s reputation.”

The backlash highlights rising tensions over political statements in the province, with critics warning that Afridi’s words risk dividing public opinion, straining state institutions, and undermining security efforts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.