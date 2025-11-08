Punjab CM launches IT Internship Program with Rs50,000 Monthly Stipend – Apply Online Now

ISLAMABAD – Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif led government launched CM IT Internship Program under her vision of “Digital Punjab.” The program aims to equip IT and Computer Science graduates with industry-ready skills and provide them with hands-on experience at top IT companies and software houses.

Selected graduates will enjoy a 5-month internship along with a generous monthly scholarship of 50,000, bridging the gap between academia and the professional world. This initiative allows young professionals to learn directly from experts and gain practical experience in cutting-edge technologies.

Punjab CM IT Internship Program

Eligible applicants—IT and Computer Science graduates from Punjab with a 4-year degree—can apply online at cmitinterns.punjab.gov.pk.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “We are turning Punjab into an IT hub, connecting our youth with modern technology and opening new avenues for progress. The Nawaz Sharif IT City will be a game-changer for Pakistan’s digital future.”

This program marks a major milestone in Pakistan’s journey to becoming a digital nation, offering bright minds the tools, mentorship, and opportunities to shape the future of technology in the country.