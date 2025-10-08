Are Pakistan’s lead-acid battery-powered e-bikes safe for daily use?

ISLAMABAD – Over past couple of years, Pakistan witnessed an electric bike revolution. Streets from Karachi to Islamabad have seen e-bikes mushrooming everywhere, promising cheaper rides, and modern alternative to traditional Honda 70 like two-wheelers.

Amid massive sales and transformation, Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) raised serious concerns over quality of electric bike batteries in the country, revealing that nearly 90perceent of e-bikes operate on outdated and unsafe batteries. The association warned that this poses significant risks to both performance and rider safety.

PAMA called on government to ensure that subsidies for electric vehicles (EVs) are not wasted on vehicles using obsolete battery technology. The body cautioned that declining consumer trust could hinder Pakistan’s efforts to promote environmentally friendly transportation.

PAMA Director General Abdul Waheed Khan highlighted that, despite government incentives, consumers still face high costs when purchasing EVs. He emphasized that buyers should not be compelled to invest in vehicles fitted with unreliable batteries falsely marketed as advanced technology.

Khan revealed that the majority of electric two-wheelers in Pakistan are powered by lead-acid batteries with a thin graphene coating, which offers little actual improvement. He described claims of “graphene batteries” as misleading and deceptive.

He further warned that this issue could jeopardize the growth of Pakistan’s EV industry, as disappointed consumers may hesitate to consider electric vehicles in the future, undermining government efforts to boost adoption.

Pakistani government also rolled out Pakistan Accelerated Vehicle Electrification (PAVE) Program 2025–30, funded through 3% levy on conventional vehicles. Under program, Rs. 122 billion in subsidies will be allocated, but only vehicles equipped with lithium or other advanced batteries are eligible.

In parts of world, lithium-ion batteries are favored for their superior lifespan, faster charging, higher energy density, and extended driving range, offering better value to consumers.

In contrast, most electric two-wheelers in Pakistan rely on graphene-coated lead-acid batteries, which are often misrepresented as “modern graphene technology” despite not being commercially available anywhere else.