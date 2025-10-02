PAVE Electric Bikes Scheme 2025: Prices and Your Guide to Apply Online

ISLAMABAD – PAVE program is offering electric bikes to promote eco-friendly urban transportation across Pakistan. Consumers purchasing PAVE-approved models can expect verified battery safety, accurate mileage claims, and compliance with the national EV Policy 2025.

Pakistani government launched Pakistan Accelerated Vehicle Electrification (PAVE) program, part of the NEV Policy 2025-2030, to promote affordable electric transport starting with two-wheelers. The bikes qualify for government incentives, financing options, and easier access to maintenance services.

PAVE-Approved Electric Bikes of 2025

Model Price Jolta JE-70D 145,000 – 160,000 Road King RK-100 180,000 – 195,000 Metro T9 200,000 – 220,000 Evee C1 230,000 – 250,000 Jolta JE-Scooty 160,000 – 175,000 Vlektra Retro 280,000 – 300,000 Crown CR 150,000 – 170,000

These electric bikes offer up to 70% lower running costs compared to petrol bikes and contribute to reducing urban air pollution. However, buyers should consider higher upfront costs and battery replacement expenses over time.

The program is designed to support students, working professionals, and families, particularly those from low- and middle-income groups. Electric scooters reduce monthly transport costs while lowering carbon emissions, providing a greener, cost-effective alternative to petrol motorcycles.

Apply Online

First, Confirm residency and income requirements on the official PAVE website https://pave.gov.pk/login .

Pick approved electric scooter. Enter, personal details including CNIC, income, electricity bill, references, and preferred financing method (self-finance or 0% bank lease). Once submitted, the bike choice cannot be changed.

Confirmed applicants will be guided on collecting their scooters from authorized dealers.